When God Talks to God-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MAY 17 2023

Romans Chapter 8 Is About the Fruit, the Reward, of the Atonement. It Would Be Fellowship with the Father for Those in Christ Who Walk after the Spirit, Not After the Flesh. And How Can We Do That, to Know or Change Our Own Heart Except That the Holy Spirit Sent by Christ Jesus Indwells and Instructs Us, and He Communicates with the Father, Interceding and Groaning on Our Behalf.

