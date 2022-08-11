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Catching Fire News Published August 5, 2022
Another election season is here. Are your politicians listening to what's important to you?
Just like our Founding Fathers and patriots presented their list of grievances to King George - aka the Declaration of Independence, James Roguski joins Kathleen to share his Declaration of Demands, demanding that our elected officials act in accordance with what's important to We The People.
It's time We The People reclaim our Sovereignty, and demand that the people we elect to represent us shape up or ship out! Let this Declaration be our rallying cry. The power of the people cannot be defeated when their demands are crystal clear and they are united.
Contact James and let him know if your list of grievances made his list, or share with him demands of your own. Find him at DeclarationOfDemands dott com.