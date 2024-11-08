When Jungle/DnB Music Dominated Video Games: A Brief Retrospective | Hansen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Título Original: When Jungle/DnB Music Dominated Video Games: A Brief Retrospective
Publicado em YT, 25 de Março de 2023
Créditos: Hansen
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJ-ewPiwi6k
Descrição Original do Autor:
Lately, we've witnessed a resurgence of Jungle/DnB music, particularly from the soundtracks of 90's videos games. Playlists are popping up all over YouTube and garnering millions of views. As a frequent listener of Jungle/DnB, this got me wondering: how did so many games from the 90's end up using this style of club music in their soundtracks? In this video, I explore the history of early video game music and its relationship with 90's club music.
Please note I use a liberal definition of Jungle/DnB that encompasses all subgenres.
Background Music (in order of appearance):
- Silver Stream (from Rage Racer)
- The Offing (from Sega Marine Fishing)
- Thrashard in The Cave (from Castlevania Chronicles)
- Monogenic (from Bomberman Hero)
- Do You Believe in Love? (from Rollcage)
- BGM 08 (from Zeus - Carnage Heart Second)
- Move Me (from Ridge Racer Type 4)
Chapters:
Intro and examples - 0:00
Early history - 1:32
The 1990's - 3:44
Notable Artists - 5:10
Video games and the music industry - 8:35
Outro - 10:21