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Dr. Francis Boyle | Exposing Ukraine Biolabs, Australian Doherty Institute, The Pentagon, Future Pandemic
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Dr. Francis Boyle | Exposing Ukraine Biolabs, Australian Doherty Institute, The Pentagon, Future Pandemic - March 16, 2022.
Dr. Francis Boyle is a human rights lawyer and professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. He is a leading American expert in biological law, responsible for drafting the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989 in the Unites States, implementing legislation for the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention, and has authored multiple books on Biological Warfare.
Dr. Boyle says this is a Nazi agenda dating back decades, and we discuss the Pentagon-funded Ukrainian Biolabs, U.S. involvement, Australian involvement and the extremely alarming findings that the Doherty Institute responsible for giving us modelling around pandemic management has been collecting blood samples from Ukraine.
We also discuss how the research from these biolabs will facilitate the future pandemic release.
You can read about Dr. Boyle here:
https://law.illinois.edu/faculty-research/faculty-profiles/francis-boyle/
His book on Biowarfare and Terrorism can be found here:
https://www.amazon.com.au/Biowarfare-Terrorism-Francis-Boyle-ebook/dp/B001FB6II6
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. Francis Boyle | Exposing Ukraine Biolabs, Australian Doherty Institute, The Pentagon, Future Pandemic
Dr Francis Boyle, Exposing Ukraine Biolabs, Australian Doherty Institute, The Pentagon, Future Pandemic, Maria Zeee, ZeeeMedia, March 16 2022
Dr. Francis Boyle is a human rights lawyer and professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. He is a leading American expert in biological law, responsible for drafting the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989 in the Unites States, implementing legislation for the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention, and has authored multiple books on Biological Warfare.
Dr. Boyle says this is a Nazi agenda dating back decades, and we discuss the Pentagon-funded Ukrainian Biolabs, U.S. involvement, Australian involvement and the extremely alarming findings that the Doherty Institute responsible for giving us modelling around pandemic management has been collecting blood samples from Ukraine.
We also discuss how the research from these biolabs will facilitate the future pandemic release.
You can read about Dr. Boyle here:
https://law.illinois.edu/faculty-research/faculty-profiles/francis-boyle/
His book on Biowarfare and Terrorism can be found here:
https://www.amazon.com.au/Biowarfare-Terrorism-Francis-Boyle-ebook/dp/B001FB6II6
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. Francis Boyle | Exposing Ukraine Biolabs, Australian Doherty Institute, The Pentagon, Future Pandemic
Dr Francis Boyle, Exposing Ukraine Biolabs, Australian Doherty Institute, The Pentagon, Future Pandemic, Maria Zeee, ZeeeMedia, March 16 2022
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