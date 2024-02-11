Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker Carlson's Putin Interview - Russian Reaction
channel image
Maverick News
8 Subscribers
107 views
Published a day ago

Tucker Carlson - Putin Interview: Russian Reaction.

Maverick News Exclusive with Kevin Michelizzi in Crimea. What are Russians seeing and hearing after the Tucker-Putin Interview. Get the inside story on the Propaganda and response with a Russian perspective to round out your view on the most important news interview of the year.


Plus today's top news stories with Maverick News Journalist Rick Walker...and Join the conversation tonight during our call in show.


Please support Free Speech By Donating at:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

or

https://www.maverickdonations.com


Visit Maverick News:

https://www.,mavericknews.ca

or

https://www.mavericknewschannel.com


Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL

https://rumble.com/c/Maverick

Keywords
newsinfowarstuckerputincarlsontcn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket