Shifting Agricultural Hubs and Infrastructure Development, an interview with David DuByne

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As climate patterns shift, new agricultural hubs may emerge while older farming regions decline. Massive infrastructure projects, automation, and water access could determine which nations dominate future food production.
#Agriculture #FoodFuture #Infrastructure #Automation #GlobalEconomy #FoodSecurity #ClimateShift
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