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THE SAVAGE NATION PODCAST - WEDNESDAY 12/04/19 MICHAEL SAVAGE
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18 views • December 08, 2019
12/04/2019 - "Night School Lawyer Nadler Schemes to Take Down a President"
As of today (Saturday) this is the last show produced for this past week. Savage must have taken another couple of days off.
On Today's Show:
Jerry Nadler had the spotlight today, looking to have his Schiff Moment in the Judiciary Committee's impeachment hearings of President Trump.
It's all about Nadler trying to take a man who he obviously envies, down.
Las Vegas culinary union hosting Dems next week.
Savage tells the story of a bent politician in San Francisco taking art from museums for her "personal collection" as Savage updates this story he first mention years ago.
Guest:
Matthew Boyle of Breitbart News on today's impeachment hearings.
Thanks for watching. Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when the latest show posts here.
MichaelSavage.com
Mike's latest Book "A Savage Life" --
Problems, Issues, Corrections, Suggestions
Email: [email protected]
As of today (Saturday) this is the last show produced for this past week. Savage must have taken another couple of days off.
On Today's Show:
Jerry Nadler had the spotlight today, looking to have his Schiff Moment in the Judiciary Committee's impeachment hearings of President Trump.
It's all about Nadler trying to take a man who he obviously envies, down.
Las Vegas culinary union hosting Dems next week.
Savage tells the story of a bent politician in San Francisco taking art from museums for her "personal collection" as Savage updates this story he first mention years ago.
Guest:
Matthew Boyle of Breitbart News on today's impeachment hearings.
Thanks for watching. Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when the latest show posts here.
MichaelSavage.com
Mike's latest Book "A Savage Life" --
Problems, Issues, Corrections, Suggestions
Email: [email protected]
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