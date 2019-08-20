© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Noopept as a Nootropic: an Economical Social Smart Drug with Subtle Psychostimulatory Effects
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • August 20, 2019
Another exotic Russian smart drug and the best value offering of the Racetam family. It's an economically unique Nootropic with a high affinity to Piracetam, although with a more subtle psychostimulatory effect.
All Science References & Sources
http://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/896-noopept
Order
Powdered Noopept https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Noopept-Peak (Peak Nootropics)
Capsuled Noopept https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Noopept-ND (Nootropics Depot)
Russian Noopept https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Noopept-Russian
Intellimeds (EU) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Noopept-EU-UK
Caballo http://www.limitlesscaballo.com/#buy
Discussed...
4:42 Effects on the senses
5:12 The Moscow human study
6:30 Psychostimulatory effect
8:06 Price and origin
8:19 Mechanisms of action
9:37 Anxiolytic, social anxiety alleviating agent
11:25 Cofactors
11:40 Side Effects
Studies
Comparative studies of Noopept and piracetam in the treatment of patients with mild cognitive disorders in organic brain diseases of vascular and traumatic origin http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19234797
Effects of nootropics on the EEG in conscious rats and their modification by glutamatergic inhibitors. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21414388
Noopept stimulates the expression of NGF and BDNF in rat hippocampus. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19240853
Infographics:
Cost of Racetams by Dosage https://infogr.am/cost-of-racetams-by-dosage
Cost of Racetams by Gram https://infogr.am/cost-of-racetams-by-gram
Why Piracetam https://www.mindmeister.com/358603650
Nootropic Ingredients https://www.mindmeister.com/364486059
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Book
How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Donate
Bitcoin: 37ftt2np8YxGedZu87eGmbiE9RxyCNs1VN
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
All Science References & Sources
http://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/896-noopept
Order
Powdered Noopept https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Noopept-Peak (Peak Nootropics)
Capsuled Noopept https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Noopept-ND (Nootropics Depot)
Russian Noopept https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Noopept-Russian
Intellimeds (EU) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Noopept-EU-UK
Caballo http://www.limitlesscaballo.com/#buy
Discussed...
4:42 Effects on the senses
5:12 The Moscow human study
6:30 Psychostimulatory effect
8:06 Price and origin
8:19 Mechanisms of action
9:37 Anxiolytic, social anxiety alleviating agent
11:25 Cofactors
11:40 Side Effects
Studies
Comparative studies of Noopept and piracetam in the treatment of patients with mild cognitive disorders in organic brain diseases of vascular and traumatic origin http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19234797
Effects of nootropics on the EEG in conscious rats and their modification by glutamatergic inhibitors. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21414388
Noopept stimulates the expression of NGF and BDNF in rat hippocampus. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19240853
Infographics:
Cost of Racetams by Dosage https://infogr.am/cost-of-racetams-by-dosage
Cost of Racetams by Gram https://infogr.am/cost-of-racetams-by-gram
Why Piracetam https://www.mindmeister.com/358603650
Nootropic Ingredients https://www.mindmeister.com/364486059
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Book
How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Donate
Bitcoin: 37ftt2np8YxGedZu87eGmbiE9RxyCNs1VN
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.