🚨IRS Whistleblower Joe Ziegler drops a BOMBSHELL on the HB investigation

🚨IRS Whistleblower Joe Ziegler drops a BOMBSHELL:
The House Oversight Committee led by Rep. James Comer (R-KY) held a hearing with IRS whistleblowers on Wednesday.
At least two IRS whistleblowers have come forward to reveal Hunter Biden received preferential treatment throughout the mop-up operation disguised as an investigation.
The anonymous whistleblower, identified as Joseph Ziegler, finally came forward publicly on Wednesday: “Today, I sit here before you, not as a hero or a victim, but as a whistleblower compelled to disclose the truth.
Zieger said David Weiss, the US Attorney from Delaware, was hamstrung and marginalized by DOJ officials.
"It appeared to me, based on what I experienced, that the U.S. attorney in Delaware in our investigation...was constantly hamstrung, limited, and marginalized by DOJ officials as well as other U.S. attorneys. I still think that a special counsel is necessary for this investigation." Ziegler said.
