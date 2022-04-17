© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Where the hell is Kamala Harris?
Follow
1
Share
Report
200 views • April 17, 2022
Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan tells ‘Fox News Live’ that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas needs to be ‘impeached’ for not handling the migrant surge at the southern border.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.