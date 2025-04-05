Col. Doug Macgregor: Cartels’ “Deathgrip” Could End America in 10 Years

Apr 4, 2025 #tariffs #trump #europe

"This globalist ruling class that has failed so miserably politically in Europe is doing everything in its power to build up this phony threat in Russia," says Col. Douglas Macgregor in this explosive conversation with Daniela Cambone. He breaks down why Europe is unraveling, how China is reshaping global dominance, and why Russia isn't the aggressor it's made out to be. Drawing on history and the philosophy of Solzhenitsyn, Macgregor argues that Russia is focused inward—on building a strong, unified state, not invading its neighbors. He also weighs in on Trump’s latest tariffs, warning that they won’t work in today’s transformed global economy: “The problem is that the world that he knew just four or five years ago has changed radically in economic terms…I don't think the tariffs are going to make any difference to the Chinese at all.”





