Fix your diet, fix your diabetes, reduce your risk of cancer? Dr. Tony Hampton
Today I am speaking with Dr. Tony Hampton, about diet and disease. Including getting people in to remission from diabetes, off of medications, and preventing it, as well as preventing many other serious diseases, including cancer.


Dr. Tony Hampton is a Family Physician who since 1998 has treated patients with multiple chronic conditions. He is a board certified Family Physician, a Certified Physician Executive (CPE) and has earned a MBA from the University of Phoenix


He is also the author of the book "Fix your diet, Fix your Diabetes"

  @DrTonyHampton Youtube- https://www.youtube.com/@DrTonyHampton

 Book- https://www.amazon.com/Fix-Your-Diet-Diabetes-Reversing/dp/1941478387


American Diabetes Society fund raiser

https://www.gofundme.com/f/join-ads-in-revolutionizing-diabetes-care?utm_campaign=p_lico+update+share&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook


Diabetes Truth and American Diabetes Society update

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGUgQo2h68o&t=22s


Strategies for Reversing Type 2 Diabetes course:

https://www.cardiometabolichealth.org/cardiometabolic-education-hubs/lifestyle-management-hub/



Diabetes reversal course-

https://courses.nutrition-network.org/p/diabetes


#diabetes #cancer #carnivorediet



