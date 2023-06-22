Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🌍🤔 Facing the Hidden Challenges of Post-Respiratory Cognitive Effects 😷🧠
Finding Genius Podcast
Did you know? Long COVID affects over 20% of individuals, starting as a respiratory illness but leaving a lasting impact on cognition. 😫⏳🧠

Symptoms like relentless fatigue, cognitive fog, and slower information processing are now being recognized. But that's not all! 🚀📊

To tackle this issue effectively, we need to prioritize data sharing and governance across borders. 🌐🔒

🔍 Gathering information on how different healthcare systems and diverse cultures address long COVID is crucial. It'll shape our approach to managing this persistent virus that seems here to stay. 💪🌍

Keywords
longcovidpodcastepisodecognitiveeffectsdatasharing

