🌍🤔 Facing the Hidden Challenges of Post-Respiratory Cognitive Effects 😷🧠

Did you know? Long COVID affects over 20% of individuals, starting as a respiratory illness but leaving a lasting impact on cognition. 😫⏳🧠
Symptoms like relentless fatigue, cognitive fog, and slower information processing are now being recognized. But that's not all! 🚀📊
To tackle this issue effectively, we need to prioritize data sharing and governance across borders. 🌐🔒
🔍 Gathering information on how different healthcare systems and diverse cultures address long COVID is crucial. It'll shape our approach to managing this persistent virus that seems here to stay. 💪🌍
Listen to the full episode to delve deeper into this topic!
🔗 click the link in the bio or the description above
