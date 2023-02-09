© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
nord stream attack follow up details
recorded from live broadcast RT, feb, 9, 2023
As the latest revelations on the attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline system made by award-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh dominate the headlines, RT’s Marina Kosareva brings us the timeline of the events.