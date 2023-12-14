Create New Account
Dozens of pro-Palestinian Protesters in Houston have Demanded a Ceasefire Resolution after Disrupting a City Council Meeting
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters in Houston have demanded a ceasefire resolution after disrupting a city council session on Tuesday.

Many protesters in the US are calling on their local governments to ask for immediate ceasefire resolutions.

According to the Palestinian health ministry more than 18,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began its onslaught on Gaza

