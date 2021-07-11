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TASA - July 05, 2021 - 7) How Insurance Fraud and Fake News Corporations are Marketing Fear - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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35 views • July 11, 2021
CIA agents are being recruited by Fake News channels to keep the Fear mongering going through the roof, hence keeping the Insurance Fraud flowing, keeping the Military Insurance Fraud in business, manipulating adrenaline rush level through constant threat and fear. Wars, Wars, and more Wars! Keep the War going, Russians, Russians, Russians! China, China, China! Islam, Islam, Islam! Hence, the Gamblers keep their game going on through Insurance Fraud and banking Usury using Fear.
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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