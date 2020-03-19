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The David Knight Show (19Mar20 Full Show)
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30 views • March 19, 2020
Topics by timecode:
— 00:00:00 #SocialDistancing? If Biden doesn’t die from #COVID19, we know it’s fake. But it must be the End of World — Chicago aquarium has released the penguins
— 00:04:35 Have you Blinded by [junk] Science & bogus statistics? Here’s what 2 scientists, an experienced virologist & an epidemiologist, say about COVID19. And, simple math shows the WHO is lying to you about the fatality rate.
— 00:22:22 The Stock Market crash is causing even Republicans to embrace “fixes” like FDR’s New Deal. But FDR’s socialism didn’t end the depression & neither will the “Corona New Deal”
— 00:42:01 Stanford epidemiologist & Israeli virologist expose the false assumptions behind the global panic as the WHO simply LIED about COVID19
— 00:56:06 It’s Christmas in April as Trump & Feds play Santa
— 01:19:17 Crime spree by men in medical masks is nothing compared to the “experts” in white coats
— 01:38:26 Stem Cells reportedly cured COVID19 & reversed lung damage. But FDA gags info & bans the treatment
— 01:46:52 Marxism in on Parade in Italy, Spain — and USA in response to COVID19
— 01:56:13 Unemployment is already GREATER than the peak of GREAT DEPRESSION
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— 00:00:00 #SocialDistancing? If Biden doesn’t die from #COVID19, we know it’s fake. But it must be the End of World — Chicago aquarium has released the penguins
— 00:04:35 Have you Blinded by [junk] Science & bogus statistics? Here’s what 2 scientists, an experienced virologist & an epidemiologist, say about COVID19. And, simple math shows the WHO is lying to you about the fatality rate.
— 00:22:22 The Stock Market crash is causing even Republicans to embrace “fixes” like FDR’s New Deal. But FDR’s socialism didn’t end the depression & neither will the “Corona New Deal”
— 00:42:01 Stanford epidemiologist & Israeli virologist expose the false assumptions behind the global panic as the WHO simply LIED about COVID19
— 00:56:06 It’s Christmas in April as Trump & Feds play Santa
— 01:19:17 Crime spree by men in medical masks is nothing compared to the “experts” in white coats
— 01:38:26 Stem Cells reportedly cured COVID19 & reversed lung damage. But FDA gags info & bans the treatment
— 01:46:52 Marxism in on Parade in Italy, Spain — and USA in response to COVID19
— 01:56:13 Unemployment is already GREATER than the peak of GREAT DEPRESSION
Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/survival-shield-x-2-nascent-iodine?ims=xdlds&utm_campaign=x2iodine&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=x2iodine
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