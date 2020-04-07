Talking about 5 g and its dangers

🔑This is the absolute most important technology you can have for you and your family.🔑EMF protectors Backed by Science and studies⬇️🔑 Backed by Science and studies:🔑Qi Technology -Not functioning on frequency, functioning on depolarization, functioning on lessening the actual EMF exposure and adding electrons to your body and environment. There is no other product in the world that does this. We are the only company that even claims to reduce radiation. Read the studies.🔑Generation of Vital EnergyQi-Shield generates its own electricity and produces a torus field and fills this torus field with electrons. These electrons neutralize free radicals and puts a protective layer of electrons on your body. When the radiation from cellular, wifi, and other emf sources comes in contact with your body the electrons on your body provide a reaction point instead of the radiation going inside your body to react with cell membranes. Qi-Shield users report increased energy, stamina and focus reduced feelings of stress while in the home or at work.🔑Less Influenced by RadiationQi-Shield protects against harmful radiation including those caused by cellular (5G), mobile phone radiation and electromagnetic smog. Qi technologies releases Electrons - which electrons build us - we are an electrical system - electrons absorbing in our system will increase our electrical voltage our system as well as our Mitochondrial function.🔑Air ImprovementAir contains water. The water molecules are positively influenced and increased. As a result, the air quality can be enhanced.🔑Energizing WaterEvery Qi-Shield contains vials of proprietary liquid that contains all visible light frequencies. There is no water on earth that possesses 100% of visible light frequencies. The best healing waters on the earth that people flock to receive healing have only up to 80% of the visible light frequencies. The Qi-Shield will change water in the Qi-Shield’s area to have healing properties like the healing waters of the earth. There are studies showing that water near Qi-Technology will end up with a -100mv because it is receiving electrons from the Qi-Technology. This makes the water have anti-oxidant properties.🔑Research institution:BION, Institute for Bioelectromagnetics and New Biology, Ltd. Slovenia, EUFor more studies please visit:🔑With Qi Technologies- its good to know that we are protected by something we know we can’t control - electroSMOG - its an existential threat we don’t have a choice here - we can’t be seduced by the idea of convenience when it comes to these “smart” technologies homes business self driving cars - appliances -all connecting to some kind of micro chip wifi technology - we are being told this is a good thing - but its not a good thing if we value our physical, mental, moral, and spiritual health - Trading freedom for what we call convenience.🔑"Its all about CAPACITY when we have excess Capacity - we are able to handle stressors" Paul🔑Sympotmology and pathology - All this centers around Epigenetics - environmental factors environmental stressors are what dictate the on and off switches of certain genes - that whole mentality that we are prisoners to our genomic sequence has been proven wrong.We now know 1.5-2% of all diseases are actually out of our hands 99 - 98% are completely dictated by the lives that we choose to live and the lives that are almost forced upon us.Dr Bruce Lipton Epigenetics -🔑Lifestyle Choices.Decisions that you are making today, decisions that you are making yesterday, are affecting you right now, you can feel it .How are we as a Humanity going to be able to figure this out - This is an existential threat, and the damage goes well beyond the human race - The displacement of plant wildlife - our Ionosphere is going to be entering this complete electric simulation - we have to have a solution for right now - Qi technology gives us a solution right now - to protect ourselves, our loved ones and perhaps everyone around us.Only for informational purposes 🤓📹Don't Believe anyone do your own research and Come to your own ConclusionsYou are the Judge 😈Don't forget to get my free 2 page book where i explain everything you need to know about studying your astrology chart numerology chart and most importantly your north node which reveals your souls mission for this lifetimeLets Level Up This Reality ! WE ARE THE REVOLUTION ! 😈UNTIL NEXT TIME BE GOD 😎Contact me :Facebook - Chris SunshareInstagram - CSunShare