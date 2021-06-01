5 HOLISTIC DOCTORS DISCUSS WHAT THEY DO TO PROTECT THEMSELVES FROM BIOWEAPON SHOTS & TRANSMISSION

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Dr. Lee Merritt, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Larry Palevsky
Measures they are taking to protect themselves from the bioweapon shots and transmission issues.
Take notes, this presentation is packed with helpful information and solutions. Links are below.
SOURCE:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/5-holistic-doctors-discuss-what-they-are-doing-to-protect-themselves-from-the-bioweapon-shots-and-transmission/
Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), Ivermectin, and other COVID-19 medications
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/covid-19/how-do-i-get-covid-19-medication
GrassrootsHealth Nutrient Research Institute
https://www.grassrootshealth.net/
Millions Against Medical Mandates
https://mamm.org/
VAXXTER
https://vaxxter.com/
Children's Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Research papers - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour