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Source Alleges Planned U.S. Destruction of Crops
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173 views • October 12, 2021
From the source: "The United States government has ordered farmers of local produce to destroy millions of tonnes of food, crops and vegetables. Local farmers are being paid the full price of what the crops are worth plus more on top to destroy crops, creating a shortage in food supply’s. If farmers do not comply satanic government are threatening them with hefty fines. Bill gates been buying up thousands of acres as possible to control the food supply and create on purpose to create a crisis. Depopulation agenda at its finest!!! They want us dead. If not from the death jab then from starvation."
https://t.me/JFK_TV
https://t.me/JFK_TV
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