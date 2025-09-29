BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DEATH JAB DESTROYS NATIONAL CHAMPION ROWER
ChestyP
ChestyP
71 followers
110 views • 1 day ago

18-year-old rowing star **Kylie Lough** suffered a **DEBILITATING STROKE** after COVID vax mandates at **Boston University** ([BU forced jabs](https://www.cbsnewsDOTcom/boston/news/covid-vaccine-requirements-colleges-universities-massachusetts/)). Docs **IGNORED** her symptoms, blaming "drugs or alcohol" before MRI revealed **VAX-INDUCED BLOOD CLOTS** ([stroke study](https://www.strokejournalDOTorg/article/S1052-3057(22)00131-8/fulltext)). Despite near-death ordeal, she fought back—but **BU STILL PUSHES BOOSTERS** ([fall mandates](https://www.bu.edu/dos/2022/08/10/important-health-information-fall-2022/)).  ([Full story](https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=89vPlM6VCms))

Keywords
blood clotsboston universitykylieloughkylie lough
