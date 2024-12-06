UDDER MADNESS: COW FEED ADDITIVE LINKED TO STERILIZATION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The battle to limit carbon emissions has reached a new level with Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos backing startups developing new vaccines to curb cow farts and burps. See new findings in a recent study out of California on greenhouse emissions from bovine flatulence and why the UK is boycotting certain brands of dairy in the UK where the cows are fed a controversial drug.
#Bovaer #CowFarts #BillGates #CarbonEmissions