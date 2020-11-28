© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Q: The Movement: A Biblical Perspective: A Shadow of the Antichrist?
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • November 28, 2020
This video reflects on the global Q movement and historical shadows of the Antichrist and today. First part is an intro with a concept of Q, the middle is a historical story of Babylon and the shadow of the Antichrist and the end, ties it together. Please watch the entire video to understand the biblical similarities. I am not saying that "Q" or the movement is the antichrist, but I am saying be-aware, listen to the jargon of the movement for it is possible that it is one way to lead towards the coming of the antichrist.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.