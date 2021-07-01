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wearechange
WOW! All MEN Are Officially UNDER ATTACK!
This report breaks down what's causing males to check out of society at record numbers and the bigger agenda behind this attack on men.
Intro video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Yw3R9SQJT8
Apocalypse survival & self-defense training - https://wearechange.org/exclusive-apocalypse-survival-self-defense-training-with-50-calibers/
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We are building a community of like minded free thinkers there and will be expanding the platform in the near future.
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