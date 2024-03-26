Terrorist Attack on Russia has CIA Fingerprints & DNA all Over it

Al-Qaeda/ISIS was created by Western Intelligence originally by Jimmy Carter's National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski to fund & train the Mujahideen to fight the Russians in Afghanistan with the goal of bankrupting the former Soviet Union

Today Al-CIA-da is still funding & training radical Islamists to fight the Russians in Ukraine and now on the Streets & Concert Halls of Moscow, yet it is Russia which has overcome Western Economic Sanctions to Bankrupt the United States and NATO Nations of Western Europe.







