Terrorist Attack on Russia has CIA Fingerprints & DNA all Over it

Al-Qaeda/ISIS was created by Western Intelligence originally by Jimmy Carter's National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski to fund & train the Mujahideen to fight the Russians in Afghanistan with the goal of bankrupting the former Soviet Union
Today Al-CIA-da is still funding & training radical Islamists to fight the Russians in Ukraine and now on the Streets & Concert Halls of Moscow, yet it is Russia which has overcome Western Economic Sanctions to Bankrupt the United States and NATO Nations of Western Europe.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.