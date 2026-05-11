Ghislaine Maxwell's father helped muzzle whistleblower on Israel’s illegal nukes - George Galloway, clip

Ghislaine Maxwell's father helped muzzle whistleblower on Israel’s illegal nukes



➡️ Mordechai Venunu went to London to reveal how Israel secretly acquired hundreds of nuclear warheads, says George Galloway.



➡️ Robert Maxwell, father of Epstein’s sex trafficking cohort Ghislaine, pretended that the Mirror group newspapers was going to reveal the story.



🔯 But the then-media mogul betrayed Vanunu to a Mossad agent.



📌 The whistleblower was kidnapped, flown to Israel, and delivered to a courtroom “with his jaws wired up like Hannibal Lecter, so that he couldn't say anything that would further expose the illegal nuclear weapons fleet that Israel held.”

Adding, about 'New York Times' article:

European Union foreign ministers agreed to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers accused of violent attacks on Palestinians



Four Israeli organizations and three individuals are expected to be sanctioned over settler violence, according to two European officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss figures that are not yet public.



These sanctions mean that individuals, for whom a file has been compiled showing they have committed such violence, will be banned from entering Europe, and their assets there may also be frozen.

Adding, about a 'Washington Post' article:

About 1 in 4 Americans think the April shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner was staged.



Roughly 1 in 3 Democratic respondents said they believed the event was staged, compared with about 1 in 8 Republicans, according to a survey published Monday by NewsGuard, a company that rates the reliability of online news outlets. Respondents between the ages of 18 and 29 were also more likely than older people to think the incident was staged, according to the report.