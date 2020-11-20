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AUTONOMY Guest Speaker Viviane Vives Begliomini | Self Directed Education
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1 view • November 20, 2020
Joshua Hale interviews a Viviane on Unschooled, How We Freed our Son from his Prep School.
She is a parent who embarked on a journey to educate our son in a different way and I want to share it with you!
She took her child out of his "top notch” prep school, at 7 years of age, and went on a radical, alternative route. He was near “unschooled” (not quite) and now he is attending a top ten physics program, in a world renown University and he is on his third year towards his five year masters in physics. He got in this university without a GPA, grades, or any formal schooling.
She is a parent who embarked on a journey to educate our son in a different way and I want to share it with you!
She took her child out of his "top notch” prep school, at 7 years of age, and went on a radical, alternative route. He was near “unschooled” (not quite) and now he is attending a top ten physics program, in a world renown University and he is on his third year towards his five year masters in physics. He got in this university without a GPA, grades, or any formal schooling.
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