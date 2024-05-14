Create New Account
2001 A SPACE ODYSSEY PAIRED ∞ WITH TIME FROM PINK FLOYD
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 18 hours ago

Pink Floyd - Time edited with Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)


Editing Software used is DaVinci Resolve, which is free!


https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/

timepink floydstanley kubrick2001 a space odysseymash-up

