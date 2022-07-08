Info Wars - The Bio-Digital-Nano Revolution!

Special guest Dr. Robert Young makes his first appearance on the show to speak with Liberty Man about his microscopy and spectroscopy findings in the gene juice injections.

Dr. Young and Liberty Man talk about FDA corruption and share perspectives on the nanotechnology aspects of the shots, including topics such as RNA interference, toxicity, shedding, blood clots, and electromagnetic frequencies, and how all of this plays into the larger agenda of a digital ID social-credit prison system.

Support the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young at: https://www.givesendgo.com/research