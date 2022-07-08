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Info Wars - The Bio-Digital-Nano Revolution!
Dr Robert Young
Dr Robert Young
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332 views • July 08, 2022

Special guest Dr. Robert Young makes his first appearance on the show to speak with Liberty Man about his microscopy and spectroscopy findings in the gene juice injections.

Dr. Young and Liberty Man talk about FDA corruption and share perspectives on the nanotechnology aspects of the shots, including topics such as RNA interference, toxicity, shedding, blood clots, and electromagnetic frequencies, and how all of this plays into the larger agenda of a digital ID social-credit prison system.

Support the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young at: https://www.givesendgo.com/research

Keywords
emfvaccine injury5gaidsparasitesvirusmagnetictranshumantransmissionnanobotsdr robert youngcoronaviruscovid-19biosensorliberty mannano particulatenano graphenehydroxide graphenestainless stealnano tubesnano threadsferrous oxidetransducer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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