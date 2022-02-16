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Anthem of Gibraltar
Gibraltar The Rock
Gibraltar The Rock
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19 views • February 16, 2022
Lyrics:

Gibraltar, Gibraltar the rock on which I stand,
May you be forever free, Gibraltar, my own land.
Mighty pillar, rock of splendour, guardian of the sea,
Port of hope in times of need, rich in history.
Gibraltar, Gibraltar, the rock on which I stand,
May you be forever free, Gibraltar my own land.
God give grace to this our homeland, help us to live as one,
Strong in freedom, truth and justice, let this be our song :
Gibraltar, Gibraltar, the rock on which I stand,
May you be forever free, Gibraltar! Gibraltar! My own land.

Psalm 31:3 For Thou [art] my rock and my fortress; therefore for Thy name's sake lead me, and guide me.

Psalm 91:2 I will say of the "I AM", [He is] my refuge and my fortress: my God; in Him will I trust.

Isaiah 33:16 He shall dwell on Sion: his place of defence [shall be] the Fortress of Rock: bread shall be given him; his waters [shall be] sure.

King of kings' Bible – JAHTruth.net/kofk-free/

Find out why the castle on Gibraltar's flag/banner should really be blue instead of red - JAHTruth.net/gibfg
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rockbritishanthemgibraltar
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