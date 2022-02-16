© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anthem of Gibraltar
Follow
3
Share
Report
19 views • February 16, 2022
Lyrics:
Gibraltar, Gibraltar the rock on which I stand,
May you be forever free, Gibraltar, my own land.
Mighty pillar, rock of splendour, guardian of the sea,
Port of hope in times of need, rich in history.
Gibraltar, Gibraltar, the rock on which I stand,
May you be forever free, Gibraltar my own land.
God give grace to this our homeland, help us to live as one,
Strong in freedom, truth and justice, let this be our song :
Gibraltar, Gibraltar, the rock on which I stand,
May you be forever free, Gibraltar! Gibraltar! My own land.
Psalm 31:3 For Thou [art] my rock and my fortress; therefore for Thy name's sake lead me, and guide me.
Psalm 91:2 I will say of the "I AM", [He is] my refuge and my fortress: my God; in Him will I trust.
Isaiah 33:16 He shall dwell on Sion: his place of defence [shall be] the Fortress of Rock: bread shall be given him; his waters [shall be] sure.
King of kings' Bible – JAHTruth.net/kofk-free/
Find out why the castle on Gibraltar's flag/banner should really be blue instead of red - JAHTruth.net/gibfg
Gibraltar, Gibraltar the rock on which I stand,
May you be forever free, Gibraltar, my own land.
Mighty pillar, rock of splendour, guardian of the sea,
Port of hope in times of need, rich in history.
Gibraltar, Gibraltar, the rock on which I stand,
May you be forever free, Gibraltar my own land.
God give grace to this our homeland, help us to live as one,
Strong in freedom, truth and justice, let this be our song :
Gibraltar, Gibraltar, the rock on which I stand,
May you be forever free, Gibraltar! Gibraltar! My own land.
Psalm 31:3 For Thou [art] my rock and my fortress; therefore for Thy name's sake lead me, and guide me.
Psalm 91:2 I will say of the "I AM", [He is] my refuge and my fortress: my God; in Him will I trust.
Isaiah 33:16 He shall dwell on Sion: his place of defence [shall be] the Fortress of Rock: bread shall be given him; his waters [shall be] sure.
King of kings' Bible – JAHTruth.net/kofk-free/
Find out why the castle on Gibraltar's flag/banner should really be blue instead of red - JAHTruth.net/gibfg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.