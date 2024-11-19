11/19/2024 -- VLF (very low frequency) Plane fly over done to me directly -- ALERT

This is disturbing. A plane took off and flew directly to my house, and then buzzed us at 500 feet... and the plane is a VLF ground penetrating Electromagnetic Survey plane.





Shame on everyone. For real. This is unacceptable at this point, not joking.





Here is the flight path information shown in the video

https://x.com/RealDutchsinse/status/1859235182487675219





Here is information on the company operating the plane (from canada!)

https://www.eongeosciences.com/fleet/





