11/19/2024 -- VLF (very low frequency) Plane fly over done to me directly -- ALERT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is disturbing. A plane took off and flew directly to my house, and then buzzed us at 500 feet... and the plane is a VLF ground penetrating Electromagnetic Survey plane.
Shame on everyone. For real. This is unacceptable at this point, not joking.
Here is the flight path information shown in the video
https://x.com/RealDutchsinse/status/1859235182487675219
Here is information on the company operating the plane (from canada!)
https://www.eongeosciences.com/fleet/
If you like my research you can give directly to my operation via my paypal here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/dutchsinse
If you would like to do your own earthquake forecasting, or fully test the methods we have publicly developed over the past 12 years, feel free to test and repeat each step of the method by learning the method here:
Real world example from 2019 and a much fuller explanation of how things work here:
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse