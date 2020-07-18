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THE REDEEMED OF THE TRIBULATION - THE 144,000 AND THE GREAT MULTITUDE
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10 views • July 18, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 7:1-17. John saw these four angels. They stopped the winds so that the winds could not blow on the earth. No wind could stir up the sea. No wind caused the trees to move. The whole world was still. The angels controlled the winds until the servants of God had his mark on their heads. The four angels had power to damage the earth and sea. God had given them this power. But another angel came from the east. He shouted to the four. He told them to do no damage until God’s servants received the mark of God.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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