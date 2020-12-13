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The NYPD and Trump
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71 views • December 13, 2020
The NYC Police Benevolent Association, the city’s largest police union, broke with a longstanding tradition of not endorsing presidential candidates and threw their overwhelming support behind President Donald J. Trump.
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