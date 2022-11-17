Freemasonry Is Not Compatible With Biblical Christianity & Open Forum-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-nov 16 2022

Masons and the doctrines of Freemasonry are nearly as deeply imbedded into the fabric and framework of America as the King James Bible is. Many of our founding fathers, including George Washington, were Masons. My own great-grandfather was a 33rd degree Mason. Most Masons will identify as also being a Christian, so that begs the question is Freemasonry compatible with biblical Christianity? That is what we will attempt to answer on tonight's King James Bible study.



"And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them." Ephesians 5:11 (KJB)



On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we are doing a program that will generate a lot of angry emails from people who are part of a multi-generational Freemason family who also practice Christianity alongside of it. A little time at the Lodge, a little time in the Church house, we all good, right? Actually, no, we are not. As you will see on tonight's program, Freemasonry as practiced according to its own covenants, statements and doctrines is vehemently at odds with Christianity as shown to us in the New Testament of the Holy Bible. Ironically, many Freemasons, if not most of them, use the King James Bible as their main Bible. So close yet so far. Freemasonry proudly describes itself as the 'keeper of the secret knowledge', but it is knowledge obtained from Lucifer and Baphomet. All this and we take your questions live on-air on this episode of Rightly Dividing

