Controlled Coulter, Steve Kirsch, Italian Fed, Giants at Giza, 9/11 and the Kursk, Le Pen’s Eye Patch

CTB 2024-06-15 Saturn’s Day with Justin

Topic list:

* Military Power Wagon

* Videogames push the far-Left agenda.

* Ann Coulter is a compromised homosexual Machine buffoon with a Catholic FBI daddy.

* The “McCarthy ‘hearings’” were blown cover as cover.

* The Jesuit Theater that is “‘Right’ vs. LEFT”.

* RECAP: the short-robed Jesuit behind “Google”.

* George on MATT DAMON

* Justin Leslie checks in to discuss Andy Kaufman’s debate with tech billionaire Steve Kirsch on “viruses”.

* The Altar Boys of “Late-Night Television”

* The total control of Rome evidenced in people like Jesuit-trained far-Left black female transplant Danielle “Outlaw” running Killadelphia PD.

* The “Italian” architecture of the Federal Reserve building and Brumidi’s “Apotheosis of Washington”: “As above, so below”.

* “Giants” and the pyramids of Giza.

* Christian J. Pinto’s “investors”.

* The “Process Church” had a “Vatican Liaison”

* Nathaniel “Sound The Battle Cry” Marion: names, places and dates vs. “debunked anti-Jesuit quotes”

* Johnny on how to write books.

* Using Controlled Opposition to look deeper: the Jesuits behind the “A-bombs” that “fell on Japan”.

* The “Fat Girl” that sunk the K-141 Kursk.

* Mitch Pacwa, S.J., Dan Crenshaw and John-Mary Le Pen

* Too many Muslim “migrants” in France? —send in the Marine Le Pen!

* The JESUITS behind “Godzilla”.

