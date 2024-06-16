Controlled Coulter, Steve Kirsch, Italian Fed, Giants at Giza, 9/11 and the Kursk, Le Pen’s Eye Patch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2024-06-15 Saturn’s Day with Justin
Topic list:
* Military Power Wagon
* Videogames push the far-Left agenda.
* Ann Coulter is a compromised homosexual Machine buffoon with a Catholic FBI daddy.
* The “McCarthy ‘hearings’” were blown cover as cover.
* The Jesuit Theater that is “‘Right’ vs. LEFT”.
* RECAP: the short-robed Jesuit behind “Google”.
* George on MATT DAMON
* Justin Leslie checks in to discuss Andy Kaufman’s debate with tech billionaire Steve Kirsch on “viruses”.
* The Altar Boys of “Late-Night Television”
* The total control of Rome evidenced in people like Jesuit-trained far-Left black female transplant Danielle “Outlaw” running Killadelphia PD.
* The “Italian” architecture of the Federal Reserve building and Brumidi’s “Apotheosis of Washington”: “As above, so below”.
* “Giants” and the pyramids of Giza.
* Christian J. Pinto’s “investors”.
* The “Process Church” had a “Vatican Liaison”
* Nathaniel “Sound The Battle Cry” Marion: names, places and dates vs. “debunked anti-Jesuit quotes”
* Johnny on how to write books.
* Using Controlled Opposition to look deeper: the Jesuits behind the “A-bombs” that “fell on Japan”.
* The “Fat Girl” that sunk the K-141 Kursk.
* Mitch Pacwa, S.J., Dan Crenshaw and John-Mary Le Pen
* Too many Muslim “migrants” in France? —send in the Marine Le Pen!
* The JESUITS behind “Godzilla”.
