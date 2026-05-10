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'I have ruined my country' by allowing the establishment of the US Federal Reserve, Woodrow Wilson
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Based on the book “A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind” by Stephen Mitford Goodson.

"US President Woodrow Wilson [US President 1913-1921], who had signed the Federal Reserve Act establishing 'the Fed' [Federal Reserve], later said, 'I am a most unhappy man."

'I have unwittingly ruined my country.'

'A great industrial nation is controlled by its system of credit.'

'Our system of credit is concentrated, and therefore, in the hands of a few men.'

'We have come to be one of the worst ruled,  one of the most completely controlled and dominated governments in the civilized world.'

'No longer a government by free opinion, no longer a government by conviction and the vote of the majority, but a government by the opinion and duress of a small group of dominant men.'

"The Federal Reserve Bank of the United States, 'the Fed', [was] founded in 1913.”

"The founding of the Fed was worked out in a secret meeting on Jekyll Island by representatives of the Rockefeller, Morgan and Warburg families.”

"According to Goodson, the main shareholders of the central bank are the following banking families and their private banks: Rothschild, Lehman, Lazar, Kohn, Loeb, Israel Moses [Serif], Goldman Sachs, Morgan."

"The Rockefellers and the bankers Jacob Schiff and James Stillman are also said to own shares in the Fed."

"This makes clear that the US Federal Reserve is not being controlled by the state, but by these bankers."

__

The book, “A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind” by Stephen Mitford Goodson, is posted here:

https://archive.org/details/a-history-of-central-banking-and-the-enslavement-of-mankind-pdfdrive

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rothschildscentral bankingwoodrow wilsonus federal reserve
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