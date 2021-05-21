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Non-compliance At Travel Checkpoints
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445 views • May 21, 2021
MIRRORED from Corbett Report Extras
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=41343
For the better part of a century, the image of a uniformed policeman stopping citizens on the street with the words "May I see your papers, please?" has been shorthand for a tyrannical police state. But here we are in COVID-1984 where this is happening on a daily basis in many places around the globe. This week on #SolutionsWatch, James talks to Dan Dicks of PressForTruth.ca about his own experience at such a travel checkpoint in Canada, and what it shows us about how non-compliance can work.
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=41343
For the better part of a century, the image of a uniformed policeman stopping citizens on the street with the words "May I see your papers, please?" has been shorthand for a tyrannical police state. But here we are in COVID-1984 where this is happening on a daily basis in many places around the globe. This week on #SolutionsWatch, James talks to Dan Dicks of PressForTruth.ca about his own experience at such a travel checkpoint in Canada, and what it shows us about how non-compliance can work.
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