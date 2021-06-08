Mike Lindell Presents: ABSOLUTELY 9–0

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6/3/2021 Mike Lindell: We’ve got 100% undisputed evidence showing the CCP has stolen the 2020 American election by cyber-attack, and it will be absolutely nine zero in the Supreme Court. And everybody you’re watching this video now you need to share this video with everyone you know in the world.