Trump's Arrest...A Sign of Things To Come

MAILBAG SHOW * 4.4.2023
TRUMP TO BE CHARGED WITH 34 FELONY COUNTS...
https://news.yahoo.com/exclusive-trump-to-be-charged-tuesday-with-34-felony-counts-but-spared-handcuffs-and-mug-shot-001241750.html
BIDEN SLIPS, SAYS GOVN'T WORKING TO STOP TRUMP FROM TAKING POWER AGAIN...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/biden-says-the-quiet-part-out-loud-all-but-admits-to-coordinating-to-stop-trump-from-taking-power-again/
PUTIN THREATENS TO ELIMINATE U.S. WORLD DOMINANCE...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/putin-threatens-to-eliminate-us-world-dominance-accuses-the-us-and-its-allies-of-unleashing-a-new-type-of-hybrid-war/
SAUDIS CUT OIL PRODUCTION 500,000 BARRELS A DAY...
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/saudis-cut-oil-production-500000-barrels-day-rcna77826
MEXICO PLANS TO JOIN BRICS...
https://eurasiamedianetwork.com/mexico-plans-to-join-brics-amid-growing-tensions-with-us/
U.S. BANKS INSOLVENCY...
https://www.rt.com/business/573971-doom-roubini-us-banks-insolvency/
ANOTHER TRAIN DERAILMENT IN MONTANA...
https://www.foxnews.com/us/train-derails-25-cars-montana-spilling-unconfirmed-contents
PLANS BY THE DEVILS TO PUT PHONY VACCINE POISON INTO FOOD SUPPLY...
https://dailyclout.io/eat-your-vaccines-mrna-gene-therapy-is-coming-to-the-food-supply-this-month/
