Trump's Arrest...A Sign of Things To Come
The Appearance
Published 19 hours ago |

MAILBAG SHOW * 4.4.2023


TRUMP TO BE CHARGED WITH 34 FELONY COUNTS...

https://news.yahoo.com/exclusive-trump-to-be-charged-tuesday-with-34-felony-counts-but-spared-handcuffs-and-mug-shot-001241750.html


BIDEN SLIPS, SAYS GOVN'T WORKING TO STOP TRUMP FROM TAKING POWER AGAIN...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/biden-says-the-quiet-part-out-loud-all-but-admits-to-coordinating-to-stop-trump-from-taking-power-again/


PUTIN THREATENS TO ELIMINATE U.S. WORLD DOMINANCE...

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/putin-threatens-to-eliminate-us-world-dominance-accuses-the-us-and-its-allies-of-unleashing-a-new-type-of-hybrid-war/


SAUDIS CUT OIL PRODUCTION 500,000 BARRELS A DAY...

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/saudis-cut-oil-production-500000-barrels-day-rcna77826


MEXICO PLANS TO JOIN BRICS...

https://eurasiamedianetwork.com/mexico-plans-to-join-brics-amid-growing-tensions-with-us/


U.S. BANKS INSOLVENCY...

https://www.rt.com/business/573971-doom-roubini-us-banks-insolvency/


ANOTHER TRAIN DERAILMENT IN MONTANA...

https://www.foxnews.com/us/train-derails-25-cars-montana-spilling-unconfirmed-contents


PLANS BY THE DEVILS TO PUT PHONY VACCINE POISON INTO FOOD SUPPLY...

https://dailyclout.io/eat-your-vaccines-mrna-gene-therapy-is-coming-to-the-food-supply-this-month/


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
newsdreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecyeventsrequestscivil unrestcommentarycommentsquestionscurrentvisionsanswerstestimoniesaugusto perezmailbagtrump arrestdollar collapsingpossible scenarioend of an empiresafe regionsprophecy being fulfilled

