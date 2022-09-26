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Somalian Pirates Justified Retaliation, While the World Ignores Their Plight.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=toxic+radioactive+waste+off+somalia+coast+mafia&t=osx&ia=web
https://www.google.com/search?q=toxic+radioactive+waste+off+somalia+coast+mafia&client=firefox-b-d&sxsrf=ALiCzsaOaFGCGm9QehijZeiNbCZMUMho7Q:1663677093847&ei=pbIpY_mmM-6VwbkP35i80A4&start=10&sa=N&ved=2ahUKEwi5jcyRsKP6AhXuSjABHV8MD-oQ8tMDegQIARA5&biw=1315&bih=535&dpr=1
How Somalia's Fishermen Became Pirates
By Ishaan Tharoor Saturday, Apr. 18, 2009
http://content.time.com/time/world/article/0,8599,1892376,00.html
TOXIC SOMALIA
https://javafilms.fr/film/toxic-somalia/