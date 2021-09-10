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Áurea: Polska w Brazylii - Bardziej polsko niż w Polsce.
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33 views • September 10, 2021
Gdzieś po drugiej stronie Świata w Brazylii Polskę tworzą Polacy, którzy nigdy w Polsce nie byli. Polskie tradycje, kultura, obyczaje oraz staropolski język utrzymywane są tam od pokoleń.
Film z kanału YT Planeta Abstrakcja
Wsparcie: https://patronite.pl/planetaabstrakcja
Kanał: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCre8_q4wMsG1k72HvGaRcdw
Film z kanału YT Planeta Abstrakcja
Wsparcie: https://patronite.pl/planetaabstrakcja
Kanał: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCre8_q4wMsG1k72HvGaRcdw
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