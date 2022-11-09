Dr. Naomi Wolf: “The CDC Director was Working with the Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Liberation Army the Whole Time.”

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https://gnews.org/articles/515605
Summary：11/07/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: When Rochelle Walensky, the chief of CDC, were running the trials for this mRNA injection that everyone was forced to get mandated to get, there were nine of the oversight of what was happening in China, one overseen by the military of China. Again,This is a bioweapon.