Texas Landgrab? Dairy Ranch Explosive Details

Could the Massive Explosion 💥 and 🔥 at the South Fork Dairy Feedlot be something more Sinister than just another case of US Food Production Industrial Sabotage? Could Banksters actually stoop so low in Cow Poop to Sacrifice a Ranchers Herd in order to destroy a Ranchers ability to Repay a Loan, Losing their Families Ranch as well as their Flocks?