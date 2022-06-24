Cross Talk News.BREAKING: Fort Detrick Biowarfare Lab is Distributing Unlisted Comirnaty Covid-19 Death Shots





Our government MUST be taking notes from the THUGS over the border!





The military is smuggling Clot-Shots that have ZERO approval from the FDA or BLA.





This is ILLEGAL!





Edward Szall & Gillyan Stone discuss these CRIMINAL events with an anonymous military member who joins the show to EXPOSE Pfizer phone calls, verifying the military’s Jab-Trafficking activity.





Don't miss a minute of this fast-paced, based content brought to you by God-fearing patriots. The world will try and scare you, but Christ rules!





Tune into this new episode of CrossTalk at CrossTalkNews.com!





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