Engineer WARNS of Google's TERRIFYING artificial intelligence

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Glenn Beck.
Jul 5, 2022 A former Google engineer recently warned the world about the terrifying artificial intelligence currently being developed by the Big Tech giant. Blake Lemoine was suspended after publishing transcripts of conversations he'd had with an AI chatbot that he claims was sentient (able to feel and perceive things, like a human being). Glenn explains the difference between artificial intelligence, artificial general intelligence, and why this engineer's claims should be extremely worrisome for the future of the entire world...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CfqQ3fMW58