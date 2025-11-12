Tikka T1x with Vortex Viper HS LR Goes for a Squat AQT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AmbGun Tikka T1x Page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/22-long-rifle
After getting a Squat AQT score of 220 with the Victor Faxon Vortex 10/22 rifle, I decided to shift the Vortex portion of the 10/22 build to my Tikka T1x. Its rail has a couple extra slots so I can get the scope far enough forward without having the front scope ring dangling off the edge.
Went to zero and I had to come down about 20 minute of angle. Hmmm, I don’t recall installing a 20 MOA rail. A Talley base…well I’ll be…it does look like the front is about 20/1000ths lower than the rear.
Shooting all four stages of the AQT squatting, I only managed a 195. Not good enough. I think the Tikka needs a cheek riser that I can sink into. The Vortex setup is slightly taller than the Weaver V3 that I had been running. Rather than blame my marksmanship skills, I’m going to assert that the squatting position is heavily dependent upon a firm cheek weld sandwiching the buttstock between jaw, elbow, and knee.
I’ll get a cheek riser for the Tikka T1x and see what happens.