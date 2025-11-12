Tikka T1x with Vortex Viper HS LR Goes for a Squat AQT

AmbGun Tikka T1x Page

After getting a Squat AQT score of 220 with the Victor Faxon Vortex 10/22 rifle, I decided to shift the Vortex portion of the 10/22 build to my Tikka T1x. Its rail has a couple extra slots so I can get the scope far enough forward without having the front scope ring dangling off the edge.





Went to zero and I had to come down about 20 minute of angle. Hmmm, I don’t recall installing a 20 MOA rail. A Talley base…well I’ll be…it does look like the front is about 20/1000ths lower than the rear.





Shooting all four stages of the AQT squatting, I only managed a 195. Not good enough. I think the Tikka needs a cheek riser that I can sink into. The Vortex setup is slightly taller than the Weaver V3 that I had been running. Rather than blame my marksmanship skills, I’m going to assert that the squatting position is heavily dependent upon a firm cheek weld sandwiching the buttstock between jaw, elbow, and knee.





I’ll get a cheek riser for the Tikka T1x and see what happens.