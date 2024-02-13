We have these hugely connected organizations with tentacles throughout both legacy and digital media, closely associated with governments and military intelligence, which now proudly proclaim the application of AI towards an entirely new type of generative, responsive and predictive propaganda.
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2024/02/13/ai-and-the-new-kind-of-propaganda/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.