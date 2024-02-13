Create New Account
AI and the new kind of propaganda
Info You Can Use
We have these hugely connected organizations with tentacles throughout both legacy and digital media, closely associated with governments and military intelligence, which now proudly proclaim the application of AI towards an entirely new type of generative, responsive and predictive propaganda.

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2024/02/13/ai-and-the-new-kind-of-propaganda/

