SCHOOL VACCINE MANDATE STOPPED: Attorney Nicole Pearson Exposes California’s Illegal Overreach Episode 7

In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Alix sits down with Nicole Pearson—constitutional attorney, founder of Facts Law Truth Justice, and one of the leading legal voices in California’s medical freedom movement—to break down the legal battles that defined the COVID era and what’s coming next.





From suing LAUSD over its unlawful student vaccine mandate to taking on emergency powers that shut down public participation, Pearson walks through the high-stakes lawsuits that challenged government overreach—and why those fights were about far more than just policy.





She explains how school districts attempted to bypass California law, the legal strategy behind stopping mandates before they could take effect, and what it actually looks like to win a case where there’s no financial reward—only the restoration of rights.





The conversation also turns to the present moment: new legislation, shifting public health power structures, and how Californians must become more self-reliant than ever.





This is a deep dive into law, power, and the systems shaping your daily life.





In this episode, we cover:

Nicole Pearson’s path from employment law to leading medical freedom litigation

The LAUSD vaccine mandate lawsuit—and how it was stopped before enforcement

Why school districts cannot legally add vaccines without state approval

The legal concept of “procedural cases” and why these lawsuits aren’t about money

How repeated court filings forced policy changes—even without immediate wins

The Orange County case that restored the public’s right to attend government meetings

Legal challenges to discrimination policies at universities during COVID

How AB 495 can legally transfer medical care of your child to a caretaker

Why Pearson believes individuals must stop outsourcing authority to institutions

How to navigate healthcare, schools, and systems in a shifting legal landscape





Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International Gold & Silver Specialists

https://www.mishinternational.com/





When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper assets exposure, you need gold. Physical gold. Contact the trusted team at Mish International. In business for 63 years. Tell them Alix sent you.





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