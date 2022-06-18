AA_IB_175_Food_Weapons

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Tonight I'll get into how food is used as a weapon historically, what it means today, and how to overcome it. We will also delve into theorists, eugenics, and psychological control. Check out the show, like, and share the links! PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1 HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8 GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1 FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge/ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1 BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375 ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b