© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Resumen de las consecuencias de las Medidas Corona: Por el abogado alemán Reiner Fuellmich. Doblado al español.
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
1106 views • March 20, 2021
Más info en:
https://elinvestigador.org/demandas-fraude-test-pcr-reiner-fuellmich/
El Dr. Reiner Fuellmich es un abogado alemán-estadounidense que lleva múltiples demandas contra el fraudulento uso de los Test PCR como prueba de diagnóstico de infecciones.
El abogado tiene experiencia y ha ganado demandas contra grandes empresas internacionales como Deutsche Bank o Volkswagen.
https://elinvestigador.org/demandas-fraude-test-pcr-reiner-fuellmich/
El Dr. Reiner Fuellmich es un abogado alemán-estadounidense que lleva múltiples demandas contra el fraudulento uso de los Test PCR como prueba de diagnóstico de infecciones.
El abogado tiene experiencia y ha ganado demandas contra grandes empresas internacionales como Deutsche Bank o Volkswagen.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.